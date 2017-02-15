Lanett man arrested after pickup hits house; leaves one injured

A Lanett, Ala., man was taken into custody on Tuesday, two days after he was accused of crashing a pickup truck into a house and leaving a man with a serious head injury, police said in a release.
Jackie Shon Wilson, 39, was found hiding under a bed at a home in Valley in the 1600 block of 30th St. , Police Maj. Johnny Wood said. He was charged with assault first degree, attempting to elude, reckless endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious physical injury. He was taken to Lanett Police Department for processing and later booked into the Chambers County Jail. Wilson faces an additional charge of possessing a drug related object after a syringe was found in his pocket.
The charges stem from a Sunday traffic stop when officer Vintel Thomas spotted a 1997 Dodge Ram pickup traveling in the 2100 block of South Broad Avenue with no tag displayed. As the officer attempted to stop the vehicle with his blue lights flashing, the driver of the pickup turned onto East 19th Street and sped toward East Third Avenue. The pickup slid through the intersection into the driveway of a home in the 300 block of East 19th St.
The Dodge Ram struck a parked vehicle as the driver fled from the pickup still in drive. It continued up a ramp in the front of the house and struck the front door of the residence.
A 48-year-old man was awakened by the noise as the truck struck the house. The impact of the crash left the man with a head injury. He was first transported to Lanier Health Services but later was taken to Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery where he was treated for a serious head injury.
By Monday, an investigator with the Lanett Police Department had identified Wilson as the suspect in the crash. Agencies taking part in the arrest included Lanett Police Department with assistance of the Chambers County Drug Task Force and Valley police.
