Police searching for men who robbed cab driver at gunpoint

Police in Lagrange, Ga. are seeking two men who robbed a Radio Op cab driver early Thursday morning.
According to a police report, at approximately 12:30 a.m. police responded to a robbery call. A cab driver told officers he picked up two black males at Wood Glenn Apartments and drove them to the 500 block of Milam Street.
The driver said one of the men pulled a 9mm gun and demanded money. The driver gave them cash.
Each of the men was wearing a black hoodie and tan pants.
Anyone with information should contact LaGrange police.
