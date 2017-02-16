Columbus barber in fear for his life shoots customer in groin, police say

A barber in fear for his life shot a customer in the groin area Tuesday afternoon after the man allegedly “came at” him outside of the Super G Barber Shop, Columbus Police Cpl. Kelly Phillips confirmed.
Jeremy Franklin, the 25-year-old customer, was charged with one count each of simple assault, criminal trespassing and theft by taking motor vehicle. He will be booked into the Muscogee County Jail after receiving treatment at Columbus Midtown Medical Center, where he remains in stable condition.
Columbus Police Cpl. Kelly Phillips said Franklin got his hair cut at the 511 Illges Road business but didn’t pay. He allegedly got into an argument there and was told to leave. He left and came back three times, Phillips said.
The barber addressed the man outside the business when he returned the third time, authorities said.
“The barber took him outside and said, ‘Look, you’ve got to leave,” Phillips said. “The gentlemen kind of physically came at him, so the barber pulled out a gun, pointed it at him and told him, ‘You need to leave.’”
She said that’s when the customer “came at him” again.
“Fearing for his safety and life, he fired at least one shot,” Phillips said about the 5:45 p.m. incident.
She said the shooting occurred about two hours before Franklin went to a car dealership on Victory Drive and tried to pick up a vehicle that belonged to someone else. He was told he couldn’t retrieve the car.
“He walked into the shop, got into the car and drove off,” Phillips said.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
