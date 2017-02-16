Columbus teen shot by police officer in deadly chase faces new charge

A new burglary charge was filed against a teen who was riding in the stolen car 17-year-old Christian Redwine was driving when he allegedly led Columbus police on a chase on Nov. 6 that ended with him being fatally shot in Phenix City by an officer.
Hannah Lynn Wuenschel, who was shot by Officer Allan Brown during the incident, was arrested Saturday on an additional second-degree burglary linked to the stolen property found in the Pontiac G-6 involved in the chase. She was booked into the Muscogee County Jail but was later released on bond.
Fred Levins, the car owner, reported it stolen when he woke up around 3:30 a.m. Nov. 6 and noticed that it was missing along with his car keys. He suspected that his grandson left with the car along with Tillis, Redwine’s cousin, and Wuenschel.
Police said they spotted a suspicious vehicle around businesses at the intersection of Milgen and Reese roads. The vehicle was headed in and around several closed businesses.
Officers maintained surveillance and notified the Columbus 911 Center. The center informed officers that the vehicle had just been stolen.
Attempts made by the officers to stop the vehicle using blue lights and sirens were ignored by the driver who then attempted to flee, according to a news release from authorities.
Columbus Police Chief Ricky Boren said Phenix City police joined the car chase when it continued into Phenix City, where the driver turned onto Riverchase Drive off Highway 80 at which time the driver lost control of the vehicle.
Boren said Redwine exited at Riverchase Drive, the last Alabama exit before the state line. The Pontiac went off the road at Riverchase Drive.
Columbus Police Officer 1st Class Allan Brown, who had seen the car exit on Riverchase, got out of his vehicle and encountered the three suspects, according to a report. He fired an unknown number of shots from his weapon, police said.
Russell County District Attorney Kenneth Davis said the officer had reason to believe that Redwine was using the vehicle as a weapon.
Attorney Mike Garner, who represents Wuenschel in the case, said Redwine was only putting the vehicle into reverse to get out of a hole.
Garner said Redwine was shot seven times, his client two or three times and Tillis at least twice. Officials confirmed that Brown shot the suspects but has yet to confirm how many times.
Tillis and Wuenschel were transported to Midtown Medical Center in Columbus to be treated for gunshot wounds. Records indicate Tillis sustained a gunshot wound to the mouth and Wuenschel had at least one gunshot wound to the arm.
Tillis and Wuenschel were treated at the hospital, taken into police custody and theft by taking motor vehicle. He was released from the jail when Wuenschel pleaded not guilty to the charge Nov. 10 in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Officials issued two counts of second-degree burglary charges against Tillis and one against Wuenschel after locating stolen property in the Pontiac, including a bag of jewelry, purse, two tablets and name tag.
The items were from two vehicles parked at the Midtown Medical Center on Center Street and the Country Inn & Suites on Fountain Court hours before the deadly chase, police said.
The purse and jewelry were found in the floor board of the front passenger seat where Wuenschel was seated and the name tag was found in Redwine’s pocket. One of the tablets was in the backseat with Tillis and the other was in the pocket behind the driver’s seat, according to police.
Wuenschel was most recently charged in connection with the Fountain Court incident.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has completed its investigation into the deadly shooting, but they have yet to release details about their findings. The district attorney plans to present the case to the Russell County grand jury in May.
