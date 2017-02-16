Two men charged after burglary attempt on North College Street in Auburn

Two men were arrested Wednesday after the Auburn, Ala., Police Division interrupted a burglary in the 400 block of North College Street, police said Thursday.
The suspects were identified as Jarontavious M. Griffin, 19, of Lanett, and Ja’Namar D. Lanier, 25, of Auburn. Each is charged with burglary third degree and held in the Lee County Jail. Bond for Griffin was set at $3,000 while Lanier has a bond of $20,250.
Auburn police were given descriptions of two suspects fleeing in a vehicle from a residence as police responded to a burglary about 1 p.m. An officer spotted a vehicle occupied by two men and matching the suspect vehicle.
The officer stopped the vehicle and took Griffin into custody. An investigation continued to identify the second suspect. Officers were at a residence when he fled on foot. Lanier , who was identified as the suspect who entered the victim’s residence, was taken into custody after a brief chase .
Police said no property was taken during the burglary attempt. Lanier also is accused of burglaries and thefts that occurred on Jan. 31 and Feb. 11 on North Debardeleben Street and Forest Park Circle. A gun, assorted electronics, and cash with a total value of more than $2,400 were taken in those incidents.
Lanier may face additional charges.
