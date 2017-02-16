Auburn police arrest man for breaking and entering

Police in Auburn, Ala., have arrested a 20-year-old Auburn man and charged him with unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle.
Arrested was Rodney O. Finley Jr.
According to a police report, it was about 8 p.m. Wednesday when police responded an auto burglary in progress at an apartment complex on Tichenor Avenue.
Officers were given a description of a man seen rummaging inside a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze.
Within minutes of the call, police located Finley who matched the description given police.
Later, he was positively identified as the one who entered the vehicle.
No property was taken.
Finley was transported to the Lee County Jail.
