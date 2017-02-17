LaGrange police seeking identity of man accused of shoplifting from Wal-Mart

LaGrange, Ga., police took to Facebook Friday morning to ask for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly shoplifted from Wal-Mart.
Officials posted a surveillance photo of the suspect, adding that they aren’t sure whether he’s from the LaGrange area. No further details about the incident were released.
Anyone with information about the suspect is encouraged to call Cpl. Bryant at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000. Refer to case No. 2017013383.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments