Crime

February 17, 2017 12:19 PM

Opelika man charged with arson in trailer park fire on Crawford Road

By Sarah Robinson

A 31-year-old man was charged with arson in early Saturday’s fire at Hickory Haven Trailer Park on Crawford Road, according to a news release from the Opelika Police Department.

Trestin Moore was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with one count each of second-degree arson and second-degree domestic violence. He was booked into the Lee County Jail.

Authorities said no one was injured in the fire that started around 8:15 a.m. Saturday at 816 block of Crawford Road in Opelika. Further details about the incident have yet to be released.

