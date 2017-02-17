Opelika man charged with arson in trailer park fire on Crawford Road

A 31-year-old man was charged with arson in early Saturday’s fire at Hickory Haven Trailer Park on Crawford Road, according to a news release from the Opelika Police Department.
Trestin Moore was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with one count each of second-degree arson and second-degree domestic violence. He was booked into the Lee County Jail.
Authorities said no one was injured in the fire that started around 8:15 a.m. Saturday at 816 block of Crawford Road in Opelika. Further details about the incident have yet to be released.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments