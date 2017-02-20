Break-in at Columbus auto repair shop leads to $750 in damages

Columbus police are searching for any possible suspects tied to early Sunday’s burglary at the Lee’s Automotive business on Fifth Avenue.
Authorities said they were called at 5:20 p.m. Sunday to investigate the break-in at 1300 5th Ave. Nothing was missing, but there was $750 worth of damage to the north inner door and its frame.
The owner said his alarm company called him at 1:45 a.m. Sunday. He didn’t answer the phone, but he reported it to authorities. When he arrived at the business hours later, he noticed that the door was forced open and notified police.
He said any officers who responded to the initial call wouldn’t have seen the door, because it’s inside the shop.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
