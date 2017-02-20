Crime

February 20, 2017 4:25 PM

Police: Man fired shots at motel room, car

By Larry Gierer

Police in Auburn, Ala. have arrested a 26-year-old man they say fired shots at a motel room and a car.

Arrested on Sunday and charged with firing a firearm into an occupied dwelling and unoccupied vehicle was Dequavious Demand Cobb of Auburn.

Police say Cobb fired shots at a motel in the 100 block of North College Street and also at a 2006 Mercury Marquis causing damage to both.

Cobb said the shooting was the result of a verbal altercation that escalated.

Police got a “shots fired” call about 2:45 a.m.

Cobb was taken to the Lee County Jail and will be eligible for $55,000 bond.

