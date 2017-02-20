Police: Man fired shots at motel room, car

2:07 Rivertown School of Beauty hair stylists offer free cuts at Safe House with the Police Benevolent Association Pause

1:23 Man faces dog fighting and animal cruelty charges after deputies find 34 emaciated pit bulls

3:49 CSU Instructor Talks About Losing Student To Gun Violence

15:06 Carmike Cinemas President and CEO David Passman Sunday Interview

25:42 Sunday Interview with Maj. Gen. H.R. McMaster

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

4:25 Congressman to audience: "We didn't wake up an exceptional country, we became an exceptional country."

3:13 Broadcasting pioneer receives Legacy Leadership Award

8:32 Gus Malzahn evaluates each member of Auburn's Class of 2017