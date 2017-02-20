Police: Man fired shots at motel room, car

Police in Auburn, Ala. have arrested a 26-year-old man they say fired shots at a motel room and a car.
Arrested on Sunday and charged with firing a firearm into an occupied dwelling and unoccupied vehicle was Dequavious Demand Cobb of Auburn.
Police say Cobb fired shots at a motel in the 100 block of North College Street and also at a 2006 Mercury Marquis causing damage to both.
Cobb said the shooting was the result of a verbal altercation that escalated.
Police got a “shots fired” call about 2:45 a.m.
Cobb was taken to the Lee County Jail and will be eligible for $55,000 bond.
