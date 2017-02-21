Man, woman charged with public indecency after incident at Cooper Creek Park

A Columbus man and woman were charged with public indecency early Tuesday after an incident at Cooper Creek Park, according to reports from the Columbus Police Department.
Teri Renea Pough, 29, and Maurice Jerrell Walker, 31, were arrested at the park around midnight and charged with public indecency. They were booked into the Muscogee County Jail, but he was later released on bond.
Pough is scheduled to appear in Columbus Recorder’s Court on Wednesday.
A Columbus police officer was patrolling Cooper Creek Park at 4816 Milgen Road around 11 p.m. Monday when he came across a vehicle in the park after hours. He approached the vehicle to investigate and arrested the two people on the scene.
Reports confirm that the incident happened on the playground at 11:57 p.m., but Cpl. Kelly Phillips with the Columbus Police Department’s Patrol Division said there is no additional information available at this time.
