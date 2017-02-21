Police warn about IRS telephone scam

Police in LaGrange, Ga., have been receiving numerous complaints about an IRS telephone scam, authorities said.
Residents have been receiving telephone calls from someone representing the IRS who threatens them with arrest if they do not make immediate payment of their tax debt.
Police took to Facebook Tuesday morning to remind folks that the IRS does not initiate contact with taxpayers by email, text messages or social media channels to request personal or financial information.
The IRS will never call to demand immediate payment using a specific payment method such as a prepaid debit card, gift card or wire transfer, according to the Facebook post read. Generally, the IRS will first mail you a bill if you owe any taxes.
The IRS will also never threaten to immediately bring in local police or other law-enforcement groups to have you arrested for not paying.
It will never ask for a credit card number.
If you get a phone call from someone claiming to be from the IRS and asking for money, here’s what you should do: If you know you owe taxes or think you might owe, call the IRS at 1-800-829.1040. The IRS workers can help you with a payment issue.
If you know you don’t owe taxes or have no reason to believe that you do, report the incident to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration at 1-800-366.4484 or at www.tigta.gov.
Larry Gierer
