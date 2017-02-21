Police charge man with theft, fraudulent use of credit card

Police in Auburn, Ala., have arrested a 32--year-old Auburn man and charged him with fraudulent use of a credit card and theft of property third degree.
According to a police report, David W. White was also charged with unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle.
The arrest was made Monday.
Police say the arrest is the result of an investigation into an auto burglary that occurred Jan. 6 in the 100 block of Maple Street.
The victim told officers someone broke into his unlocked 2008 Pontiac G6 while it was parked at his residence and stole credit cards and various electronics valued at more than $500.
Police say White was captured on video surveillance shortly after the burglary using the stolen credit cards at two businesses on North Dean Road.
Warrants were obtained for his arrest.
He was taken into custody Monday at a business in Opelika, Ala.
White was taken to the Lee County Jail.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments