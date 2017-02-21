Crime

Police department employee charged with sexual exploitation of children

By Larry Gierer

Columbus police has arrested a 28-year-old man and charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of children.

According to a police report, Timothy Turner was arrested around 12:30 p.m. by the special victims unit. Maj. Gil Slouchick confirms that Turner has been a police department communications technician for about a year and a half.

Aiding in the investigation was Homeland Security.

His appearance in Columbus Recorder’s Court is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday.

Reporter Mike Owen contributed to this report.

