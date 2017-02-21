Official: Sheriff Jolley was the driver who fatally struck man fleeing trooper

Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley was off duty and driving home Saturday night when he fatally struck a man running from authorities, an official with the Georgia State Patrol confirmed.
Georgia State Trooper Charles Holloway allegedly spotted 42-year-old Demetris Dalton speeding in a Ford Fusion on Interstate 185 around 9:28 p.m. Saturday. He attempted to stop the driver, said Sgt. Daryl Irvin, Georgia State Patrol’s assistant post commander in Manchester.
“He ended up stopping, but he didn’t put his car in park,” Irvin said of the Lumpkin, Ga. man. “Then he fled, in his vehicle, from the scene.”
Holloway activated his sirens and chased the fleeing vehicle, officials said.
“At that point, the vehicle was a riddle vehicle, so the trooper didn’t know who was in there,” Irvin said. “At that point, he was simply chasing him for the speeding, which was a misdemeanor traffic violation.”
Dalton collided with another vehicle while exiting off of Interstate 185, authorities said.
“When Mr. Holloway was exiting, he ran through a red traffic signal” Irvin said. “A young lady was traveling through the intersection with a green light, and she t-boned Mr. Dalton’s car.”
She suffered from minor injuries, authorities said.
Irvin said Dalton fled from his vehicle as it was stopping. He ran down the embankment, crossed one set of lanes of 1-185 and jumped over the median wall as the trooper continued to chase him on foot, authorities said.
Jolley was driving home in a pickup truck with his wife in the passenger seat when he accidentally struck the fleeing suspect in the northbound lane of Interstate 185 near Buena Vista Road, Irvin said.
“When he jumped over the wall, he was struck by Sheriff Jolley,” Irvin said “He was not on duty, not in the pursuit at all, and not responding to it, but coming home from a personal visit.”
Dalton was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:10 p.m. Saturday of blunt-force trauma. There are no plans to send his body off for an autopsy, Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley said Sunday morning.
Jolley’s wife suffered from minor injuries, officials said.
“The trooper felt a big relief when the blue lights came on Sheriff Jolley’s vehicle,” Irvin said. “He was relieved to know someone else was there with him, because of the trauma of everything that he saw and witnessed. It hits us just as much as it does anyone else.”
Georgia State Patrol is investigating the wreck and the chase, which lasted about 5 minutes with the driver speeding along Interstate 185 and Buena Vista Road.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
