Two firefighters injured in blaze on Sesame Street released from hospital

The two firefighters injured in Friday night’s Sesame Street house fire have been released from the hospital, Columbus Fire Marshal Ricky Shores confirmed Tuesday morning.
One firefighter is at home recovering from serious burns, and the other is back at work after being struck by fallen debris. Shores said no one else was harmed during the fire, but there was significant smoke and fire damage to the residence.
“Fire scenes are dynamic, and they’re unforgiving,” Shores said. “Obviously we try to keep our accidents to a minimum, but let’s face it. It’s a dangerous job, and unforeseen circumstances take place.”
Firefighters were called to the 300 block of Sesame Street around 9:19 p.m. Friday to extinguish the blaze. The home was engulfed in flames when they arrived on the scene.
“They found a kitchen fire that had moved into an attic of the home,” Shores said. “While conducting the kitchen fire, one firefighter received significant burns. One firefighter was later struck by fallen debris in a separate incident concerning that same fire.”
Shores said the fire started after someone accidentally left food cooking on the stove. No one in the home at the time, but there were a group of people outside of the residence.
He said Columbus Fire & EMS will investigate the circumstances of Friday’s incident and determined if there is a need to change how they handle fires. The investigation is standard protocol.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
