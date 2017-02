Two firefighters injured in blaze on Sesame Street released from hospital

1:23 Man faces dog fighting and animal cruelty charges after deputies find 34 emaciated pit bulls Pause

0:46 9 mm vs 45-caliber: Columbus Police Department proposes switching guns

3:49 CSU Instructor Talks About Losing Student To Gun Violence

0:56 McMaster: "In the army, because the stakes are so high, you can't just be a yes man."

2:07 Rivertown School of Beauty hair stylists offer free cuts at Safe House with the Police Benevolent Association

4:25 Congressman to audience: "We didn't wake up an exceptional country, we became an exceptional country."

25:42 Sunday Interview with Maj. Gen. H.R. McMaster

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

0:55 McMaster discusses how to influence an organization, leadership