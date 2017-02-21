Looking Back: Mother remembers son fatally shot in 2013

Jermyn Wright, who owns Great One Xtreme business, pleaded not guilty to theft by taking Wednesday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court. Authorities said five teams with the Columbus Youth Football League paid him $27,000 for 600 jerseys between August 18, 2016, and September 17, 2016, but Wright never gave them the uniforms.
Jennifer Curry, defense attorney for Jerry Wayne "Scarface" Merritt, tried to persuade jurors in her closing argument that Merritt was incessantly bullied by the victim Anthony Wayne "Red" Taylor and that Merritt finally decided he had to shoot Taylor to defend himself. These are excerpts from her closing argument.
The sketch came from rape victim Gertrude Miller, 64, who under hypnosis on Oct. 29, 1977, described the man who climbed into her bedroom window, beat her with a board and raped her the previous Sept. 11. He left behind knotted stockings he’d taken from her dresser.
Judge Gil McBride said he would let bonds totaling $1 million stand for Raheam Daniel Gibson, who with Rufus Lanard Burks and Jervarceay Tapley is charged in the slayings of Gloria Short, 54; her son Caleb Short, 17; and her granddaughter Gianna Lindsey, 10.
A video camera installed in a peephole picked up hours of drug activity in the hallway of a South Bronx apartment building. The South Bronx, just across the Harlem River from Manhattan and once shorthand for urban dysfunction, still suffers violence at levels long ago slashed in many other parts of New York City. And yet the city’s efforts to fight it remain splintered, underfunded and burdened by scandal.