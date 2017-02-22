Auburn man charged with kidnapping after woman found unresponsive in car

A 35-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly kidnapping a woman authorities found unresponsive in a car near an Opelika Road restaurant, according to a news release from the Auburn Police Department.
David R. Brewer II of Auburn faces one count each of second-degree kidnapping, third-degree assault and reckless endangerment related to the incident that left the woman dehydrated with minor bruises and abrasions. He may face additional charges after further investigation, officials said Wednesday morning.
Auburn police responded to the 1600 block of Opelika Road around 4 p.m. Saturday to assist paramedics with a 27-year-old woman who was found wounded and unresponsive in her locked vehicle. The car was in a parking lot near an unspecified restaurant.
She was treated at the East Alabama Medical Center and released, officials confirmed.
Detectives said surveillance video indicates that Brewer took an incapacitated woman from an unspecified restaurant in the 1600 block of Opelika Road after it closed early Saturday. He allegedly put her in his vehicle and left, according to the release.
Authorities said she was still incapacitated when they found her hours later inside of her locked vehicle.
Brewer was arrested on warrants and booked into the Lee County Jail under bonds totaling $27,000 bond.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments