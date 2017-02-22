Auburn man charged with kidnapping after woman found unresponsive in car

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality Pause

2:01 Murder suspect pleads not guilty in death of his son

1:52 Beware of fake IRS phone calls

1:23 Man faces dog fighting and animal cruelty charges after deputies find 34 emaciated pit bulls

2:04 United Way surpasses its 2016 goal with more than $7 million raised

2:07 Tour offers look into the Columbus Government Center

1:03 Partnership with Atlanta Falcons helps local students get fit

1:31 It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people

0:56 McMaster: "In the army, because the stakes are so high, you can't just be a yes man."