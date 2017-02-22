Police: Man robbed at gunpoint after agreeing to Facebook offer to buy phone

A man was robbed at gunpoint on Feb. 4 after meeting with two men from Facebook to purchase a cellphone at The Crossing at Veterans Parkway, according to testimony Wednesday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Johntavia Larkee Binn, who was identified as the 22-year-old Columbus gunman, pleaded not guilty to one count each of armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He was ordered held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail.
Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court.
Columbus Detective Darrell Middlebrooks said he responded to The Crossing at Veterans Parkway at 8160 Veterans Parkway around 10:40 a.m. Feb. 4 to investigate an armed robbery.
The victim told Middlebrooks on the scene that he arrived at the apartment complex at 8160 Veterans Parkway to meet with two men from Facebook who he agreed to sell him a cellphone. He planned to purchase it for about $600 from the men, who he only knew by the names they provided.
He said he spotted one of the men, who he knew as “Devonte,” and spoke with him about the phone. Shortly after they began talking, the other man, who he knew as “JB,” arrived on the scene armed with a handgun.
He placed the weapon against the victim’s throat and demanded money. The victim gave him $640 in cash, and both suspects fled the scene on foot. No one was injured, officials confirmed.
“(The victim) stated that he was surprised, because of the fact that he had done business with them before,” Middlebrooks testified. “The fact that they would be robbing him would was perplexing to him.”
Authorities tried to search for the Facebook page the victim used to contact the man he knew as “JB,” but it had been deactivated. The victim created a post on social media warning others about the suspects.
Deputies with the Webster County Sheriff’s Office in Preston, Ga., came across the post and contacted Columbus police asking if they were investigating a robbery involving “JB.” They said they were familiar with the man and identified him as Binn.
Authorities obtained a photo of him and showed it to the victim, who positively identified Binn as the gunman in the Feb. 4 incident.
The defendant was arrested in Webster County at 9:45 a.m. Thursday and booked into the Muscogee County at 2:15 p.m. that afternoon. He didn’t testify in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Middlebrooks has yet to clarify whether the second suspect has been apprehended.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments