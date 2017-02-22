Police search for man who stole prescription medicine

Police in LaGrange, Ga. are searching for a man who stole prescription medicine.
According to a news release, it was at 12:45 p.m. that officers met with a 62-year-old man who said he was robbed on Greenwood Street.
He told officers that a black male wearing dark jeans, dark hoodie and red shoes approached him and asked for a cigarette. The thief then grabbed a pill bottle the man had pulled out of his pocket along with the cigarettes.
Anyone with information should contact Columbus police.
