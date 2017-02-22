Crime

February 22, 2017 3:59 PM

Police search for man who stole prescription medicine

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

Police in LaGrange, Ga. are searching for a man who stole prescription medicine.

According to a news release, it was at 12:45 p.m. that officers met with a 62-year-old man who said he was robbed on Greenwood Street.

He told officers that a black male wearing dark jeans, dark hoodie and red shoes approached him and asked for a cigarette. The thief then grabbed a pill bottle the man had pulled out of his pocket along with the cigarettes.

Anyone with information should contact Columbus police.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

