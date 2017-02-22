Columbus police seek ‘Bloods’ gang member on felony charges

The Columbus Police Department is seeking leads from the public on the location of Dontrel Marquis Harper, a member of the “Bloods” street gang.
Harper is sought in connection with an armed robbery and other felony charges. He should be considered armed and dangerous and his arrest should be left to police. He is often seen wearing the color red as a member of the gang.
He is known to frequent Elizabeth Canty Homes, a public housing complex at 2000 Cusseta Road. He is described as black, about 5-foot-9 and 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Harper may be referred to on the streets as “Whiteboi” or “King.”
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Harper should call Detective Robert Nicholas at 706-225-4363, 706-653-3400 or 911.
Comments