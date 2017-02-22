Man, 20, faces statutory rape charge eight months after reported assault

A Columbus man is facing a statutory rape charge eight months after a reported incident on Gleason Avenue.
Daquarious Johnson, 20, was taken into custody at 2 p.m. Wednesday on an outstanding warrant in connection with a June 13 incident. He is held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Thursday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
The charge stems from a report of statutory rape at a home on Gleason Avenue. Police arrived at the home about 1:35 a.m. and talked to the victim’s mother.
Under Georgia law, statutory rape occurs when anyone has sexual intercourse with a person under age 16, who can’t legally consent to sex. To violate the law, no force is required.
