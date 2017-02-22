Sheriff Jolley reacts to tragic death on Interstate 185

Four days after a man fleeing from the Georgia State Patrol was struck and killed Saturday by his vehicle on Interstate 185, Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley thanked friends for support in a Facebook post late Wednesday.
Demetris Dalton, 42, of Lumpkin, Ga., died after running from his crashed Ford Fusion and crossing the concrete median into the northbound lanes of the highway about 9:28 p.m.. The sheriff and his wife, Cindy, were on their way home as Dalton ran into the path of his pickup truck just north of the Buena Vista Road exit.
A trooper had attempted to stop Dalton for speeding before Dalton's car collided with another vehicle.
The sheriff recognized all the kind words he has received since the deadly encounter.
“I would like to express my sincere thanks to all my friends for their kind words and prayers since the tragedy of Saturday night,” the sheriff said in a post about 8 p.m. “It was a tragedy for Cindy and I but also the man's family who lost his life. Our prayers go out to them during this time. They will suffer because of a poor choice by this young man who lost his life.”
Dalton was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:10 p.m. of multiple blunt-force trauma, Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley said Sunday morning.
The accident remains under investigation by the Georgia State Patrol.
