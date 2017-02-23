Woman shopper says robber put handgun to her chest

Police in LaGrange, Ga. are searching for two men believed to have robbed a woman at gunpoint.
According to a police report, the crime occurred around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on Hogansville Road.
The woman told officers she had just finished putting her groceries in the her car. She was in the driver’s seat and was closing the door when two black males approached her. She said the door was snatched open and a handgun put to her chest.
There was a short struggle and the men took off with her purse.
The men wore dark pants and sweatshirts.
Anyone with information should contact police.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
