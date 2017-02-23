Man pleads not guilty to molesting 13-year-old Columbus girl he met online

A man allegedly molested a 13-year-old Columbus girl in a home near Forrest Road about two years after meeting her online, according to testimony Thursday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Daquarious Johnson, 20, pleaded not guilty to child molestation in connection with the June 13 incident. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under a $30,000 bond.
Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court.
Columbus Police Detective Jack Wills said he was called to a home near Forrest Road around 1:30 a.m. June 21 to speak with the victim’s mother. She told him that a man tried to have a sexual encounter with her 13-year-old daughter, but he fled in his vehicle after she confronted him.
The mother told Wills that the man did have a sexual encounter with his daughter at the same location on June 13.
“(The victim) stated that she was a willing participant when this happened,” Wills testified. “Of course, in the state of Columbus, she’s 13 and not at the age to give legal consent.”
On June 29, detectives conducted a forensic interview with the girl. She said she met the suspect online when she was 11 years old but told him she was 14. They spoke for several weeks before agreeing to meet at a local middle school, the victim reported.
“When the day came when they were supposed to meet, she became scared and she didn’t show up for the meeting inside the school,” Wills said. “They stopped talking. Appropriately a year and a half went by and the defendant contacted her via social media.”
Wills said that’s when the victim, who was 13 at the time, revealed her true age. He was 19 at the time, according to police.
“He came to the house, and at that point they had sex,” Wills said about the June 13 incident. “Her mother found out about this and posed as the daughter to lure him back to the house.”
The victim and her mother spotted Johnson at work on Wednesday. The girl recognized him as the suspect she spoke to online, and he was arrested later that day at 2 p.m.
Wills said Johnson admitted to having a sexual encounter with the victim. He said she told him that she was 16 at the time, according to police.
Johnson didn’t testify, but his mother, Carolynn Johnson, asked that the judge have mercy on her son. She said he is not known to get into any trouble.
“He’s not a troubled child that stays in trouble, gets in trouble or hangs in the streets,” she said. “He’s a church-going child.”
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
