Opelika police seek identity of 2 women in Bed Bath & Beyond shoplifting

Opelika police need the public’s help identifying two women who allegedly shoplifted from the Bed Bath & Beyond in Tiger Town in late January.
Authorities said two black women who appear to be about 20 years old entered the 2746 Enterprise Drive store around 7:25 p.m. Jan. 27. They took items from the display table next the front doors and left the business without paying. They fled in a black passenger car, Opelika Police Capt. Bobby Kilgore announced Thursday afternoon in a press release.
The first suspect is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. Seen carrying a red purse, she was dressed in a black hoodie, gray shirt and white pants, officials said.
The second suspect is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. Seen carrying a beige purse, she was dressed in a red hooded sweatshirt, black pants and red shoes, according to police.
Officials released surveillance photos of the two women Thursday afternoon.
Anyone who recognizes either suspect or has any information about the incident is encouraged to call the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at 334-705-5220. Those interested in reporting about it may call the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Callers can remain anonymous.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments