Man transported to St. Francis Hospital after Columbus shooting

A man was shot at an undisclosed location Thursday afternoon after walking away from the CVS Pharmacy on Hilton Avenue, Columbus Police Cpl. Kelly Phillips confirmed.
Authorities were called to St. Francis Hospital around 6:23 p.m. Tuesday to speak with the victim, who reported being dropped off by a stranger who found him wounded.
He told the responding officer that a man he did not know shot him in the leg after he left the CVS Pharmacy at 3617 Hilton Ave. He didn’t have a detailed description of the suspect, according to police.
Phillips said the victim reported that a stranger found him after the incident, which between 5:30 and 6 p.m. Thursday. He put a tourniquet on the wounded man and transported him to the hospital before leaving.
No one has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments