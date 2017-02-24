Official: Threat against Harris County High School not credible

Officials have determined that the threat against Harris County High School that was found written on a bathroom wall on Wednesday is not credible, Chief Deputy Chris Walden confirmed Friday morning.
Walden said an off-duty deputy is at the school daily, but additional deputies were sent there early this morning to ease the minds of the students and their parents. Further details about the threat that was made are not available at this time, he said.
“We deployed a couple extra personal up there this morning, mainly just to easy the mind of some parents and stuff this,” said Walden, who confirmed that deputies remain on school grounds. “ Like I said, we don’t think there is much of anything credible to it.”
Harris County High School is located at 8281 GA-116 Hamilton, Ga.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
