LaGrange man in hospital after beating, robbery on Troup Street

LaGrange police are searching for the men who attacked and robbed a man Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Troup Street and Forrest Avenue.
The victim who was severely beaten during the 4:30 p.m. incident was transported to the Well Star West Georgia Hospital with multiple injuries. His current condition has yet to be released.
Authorities said they were called to the hospital at 1514 Vernon Road around 5 p.m. Thursday to speak with the victim.
He said he was walking in the area of Troup Street and Forrest Avenue when multiple men attacked him from behind. They pulled his shirt over his head and severely beat him with an unknown object while stealing his wallet, cellphone and keys.
The victim said he does not have a detailed description of his attackers. No one has been identified as a suspect in the case, according to a news release from the Lagrange Police Department.
The incident remains under investigation.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
