LaGrange police searching for 2 men accused of stealing church van

LaGrange, Ga., police are trying to identify the two men who allegedly stole a van in early February that belongs to the Faith Baptist Church at 552 Hammett Road.
The department released a video on it’s Facebook page Friday afternoon showing the suspects walking around the building before leaving in a silver 2006 GMC Savana, which has the church’s name written on the side in black letters. It also has a Georgia tag that reads, “41992QA.”
“The video is captured at night and is not extremely clear, but we are hoping someone that knows these subjects might recognize them just based on these few grainy clips of video,” authorities stated in the post.
Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call Detective Jones at 706-883-2620 or the Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
