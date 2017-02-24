Judge threatens attorney Hagler and Metro agent with contempt over drug case

Longtime defense attorney Richard Hagler and a Metro Narcotics Task Force agent were threatened with contempt of court Friday afternoon after a sheriff deputy had to step between the two after tempers flared during court testimony over a $110 drug case.
Recorder’s Court Judge Mary Buckner issued the warning to longtime defense attorney Richard Hagler of Columbus and Metro Narcotics Task Force Agent Dexter Wysinger after she set bond for Adrian Fleming who is charged with selling Oxycodone and using a cell phone to facilitate the sale. She ordered Fleming held without bond on the drug sale and $5,000 on the other charge before sending the charges to Superior Court.
As Hagler and Wysinger were leaving the witness stand, both went toe -to-toe staring at one another before Hagler said,” You got a problem.”
Tempers were on edge from the beginning of the hearing. Hagler questioned Wysinger about when the pain pills were purchased by the informant, the name of the confidential informant, the amount of money paid , whether the bills were marked and the location of the arrest. On two occasions during the hearing, Hagler told Buckner that he was going to ask for dismissal if the agent refused to answer questions about the charges.
Buckner said the court would allow the agent not to identify the confidential informant and when the drug buy was made. “You don’t have to be so aggressive in this court,” she said to Hagler.
Wysinger testified that agents waited for Fleming to leave his house on Steam Mill Road before a blue and white patrol vehicle stopped his vehicle about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Sunoco gas station at Buena Vista and Steam Mill Road.
On the day of the drug purchase, Wysinger said eight or nine people were part of the investigation and there is audio and video evidence. Fleming made a statement to agents after he was advised of his rights.
Fleming was contacted on the phone about the drug buy and agents have text messages and phone calls to the informant. The phone was used to facilitate the drug buy. The suspect also told the agent that he sells pills and marijuana to facilitate his own drug use.
Fleming, who pleaded not guilty, didn’t testify at the hearing.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
