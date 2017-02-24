Woman screamed for her mama during alleged beating on 12th Street

A woman was screaming and calling for her mama before a neighbor called police to a domestic dispute Feb. 17 on 12th Street, police said during a Recorder’s Court hearing Friday.
Clifford Sheppard Jr., 21, pleaded not guilty to one count of false imprisonment and aggravated assault in the alleged beating of a woman at 1500 12th St. Judge Mary Buckner ordered Sheppard held on bonds totaling $20,000 and bound the charges over the Superior Court.
Officer Jessica Scott said police went to an upstairs neighbor who said she heard a woman screaming and calling for her mama about 7:30 p.m. After police went to Sheppard’s apartment, Scott said Sheppard appeared at the door with no shirt and he appeared to have some defensive wounds.
The woman told police the dispute between the couple turned physical after she refused to give Sheppard her cell phone. Scott said the woman was choked with two hands and slapped in the face. She also was found with a cut on her lip.
Sheppard told police he was trying to talk to his younger girlfriend about life. Scott said the woman was scared for her life and the suspect wouldn’t allow her to leave the apartment.
At the scene, the couple’s conversations with police were captured on the officer’s bodycam.
