More than 1 pound of marijuana seized during traffic stop

A traffic stop on Fort Benning Road on Thursday led to the seizure of more than a pound of marijuana valued at $5,046, Columbus police said.
Michael Grafton, 27, of Columbus was taken into custody after a 6:30 p.m. stop on Fort Benning Road. He was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail for an 8 a.m. Saturday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Grafton was stopped by Cpl. Jacob Cook on Fort Benning Road in the Piggly Wiggly parking lot near Victory Drive. Inside the vehicle, police seized 19.5 ounces of marijuana with a street value of $5,046, a .45-caliber Springfield pistol and assorted cash.
Police said the case remains under investigation.
