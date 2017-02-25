Task Force nabs two suspects on commercial gambling charges

Two people were arrested Friday after the Metro Narcotics Task Force executed search warrants at undisclosed locations.
The suspects were identified as Kaushik Prajapati, 45, and Monika Robertson, 55. Both are charged with one count each of keeping a gaming place and commercial gambling. Prajapati and Robertson were taken into custody at 7:45 p.m.
Both are held in the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. hearing Tuesday in Recorder’s Court. Bond for each was set at $2,000.
No other details of the charges and the investigation were available.
Comments