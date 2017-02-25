Speeding motorist dies after shooting at Georgia State Patrol in Lumpkin

An exchange of gunfire between a fleeing motorist and the Georgia State Patrol in Lumpkin late Friday has left the motorist dead, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Saturday.
The driver of the fleeing Pontiac coupe was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting on Humber Field Road. The name is not being released until family is notified. The body will be transported to the GBI crime lab in Atlanta for an autopsy.
A female passenger in the Pontiac was taken to Southwest Regional Medical Center in Cuthbert where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries and released. She was not involved in the shooting incident.
The trooper was not injured in the 11:57 p.m. shooting that remains under investigation by the GBI. The Georgia State Patrol requested the GBI to investigate the officer involved shooting.
Authorities said the trooper spotted a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Highway 27 in Stewart County near milepost 11. The driver of the 2009 Pontiac failed to stop for the trooper and a southbound pursuit ensued on the roadway.
During the pursuit, the Pontiac crashed on Humber Field Road in Stewart County and the armed driver stepped from the vehicle and fired on the trooper. The trooper returned fire, striking the driver.
The investigation will be turned over to the Stewart County District Attorney's Office for review after it is completed.
Comments