Police clear 8 breakins and thefts after tracking stolen car with GPS

After tracking a stolen car with GPS and helping detectives crack eight breakins and thefts, a Columbus police officer was recently named Officer of the Month for January.
Three arrests would not have been possible without the efforts of officer Michael Wilson, said Cpl Jason Carden of the Investigative Services Bureau.
“Officer Wilson could have very easily left the tracking of the vehicle to the detective that would have been assigned the case,” Carden said in a release. “Instead, he took it upon himself to track the vehicle, coordinate his efforts with the Property Crimes Unit and ultimately led to the arrest of three burglary suspects. This case is a perfect example of what a dedicated police officer can accomplish.”
Wilson started an investigation on Jan. 11 after a 2003 Toyota Camry was taken from 3351 N. Lumpkin Road about 6:30 a.m. He later determined the vehicle was purchased from Gil’s Auto Sales and included a Global Positioning System or GPS.
Using information from the device, Wilson alerted detectives from the Property Crimes Unit with data that led to locating the stolen car at the intersection of Florida Drive and Monticello Drive. Tyrone Donner and Quashawn Rice were taken into custody at the scene as they tried to flee on foot. Juevlasia Foster, a third suspect, was captured the next day.
Police found property from two burglaries in the vehicle and a stolen pistol.
Interviews with the suspects led to police clearing burglaries on Hamby Drive, Mill Branch Road, Valleybrook Road, Pierce Road and Broadmoor Drive. They also cleared thefts on Mason Drive and Knox Street along with the stolen Camry. The crimes occurred between Nov. 29 and Jan. 11.
Police recovered $15,649 in stolen property and filed 19 felony and 13 misdemeanor charges against the suspects. More charges are possible in the investigation.
