Man injured when shot fired at barber shop

A LaGrange, Ga. man was injured when a shot was fired at a barber shop Friday.
LaGrange police were called to the business on Whitesville Street around 10:55 p.m. Friday.
A man told officer he was closing the business when two or three black males came toward the door and one fired a bullet into the front door.
The males, who wore red bandanas, fled on foot.
The man sustained injuries as a result of the glass shattering.
He was treated at Well Star West Georgia Hospital.
Anyone with information should contact police.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
