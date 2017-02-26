Crime

February 26, 2017 11:26 AM

Man injured when shot fired at barber shop

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

A LaGrange, Ga. man was injured when a shot was fired at a barber shop Friday.

LaGrange police were called to the business on Whitesville Street around 10:55 p.m. Friday.

A man told officer he was closing the business when two or three black males came toward the door and one fired a bullet into the front door.

The males, who wore red bandanas, fled on foot.

The man sustained injuries as a result of the glass shattering.

He was treated at Well Star West Georgia Hospital.

Anyone with information should contact police.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

