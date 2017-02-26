2 people die in Union Springs crash

Two people died as the result of a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Union Springs, Ala.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, killed were 73-year-old Hattie Dennard Walker of Clayton, Ala. and 25-year-old Bryant Deandre Harris of Fitzpatrick, Ala.
The crash occurred at 11:11 p.m. The 2006 Buick Lucerne driven by Walker collided with the 2003 Nissan Altima driven by Harris.
Walker was pronounced dead later in a Montgomery, Ala. hospital. Harris died at the scene.
According to police, briefly before the crash on U.S. 82 at the 197.2 mile marker, Harris refused to stop for the Union Springs Police Department.
Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
