LaGrange man killed in crash Sunday

A single-vehicle crash on Sunday has claimed the life of a 49-year-old LaGrange, Ga. man.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, killed in the crash was Harshad Patel a passenger in a 2012 Kia Optima.
The crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Interstate 65 at the 111.80 marker in Alabama, approximately three miles south of Georgiana.
The report says the vehicle left the road, struck a guardrail, traveled back across the roadway and struck a tree..
The driver of the car, Donnie H. Dancy, 52, of LaGrange, was transported by air to Southeast Medical Center in Dothan, Ala.
Alabama State Troopers are investigating.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
