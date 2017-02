LaGrange man killed in crash Sunday

1:41 Coroner gives details in one-vehicle accident that killed two children Pause

1:58 High school students join the Valley Interfaith Promise bed races

2:01 Murder suspect pleads not guilty in death of his son

1:26 Is public funding necessary for the arts?

1:31 It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

8:32 Gus Malzahn evaluates each member of Auburn's Class of 2017

25:42 Sunday Interview with Maj. Gen. H.R. McMaster

1:06 Georgia residents wait to return home to survey Hurricane Matthew damage