February 26, 2017 3:14 PM

LaGrange man killed in crash Sunday

By Larry Gierer

A single-vehicle crash on Sunday has claimed the life of a 49-year-old LaGrange, Ga. man.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, killed in the crash was Harshad Patel a passenger in a 2012 Kia Optima.

The crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Interstate 65 at the 111.80 marker in Alabama, approximately three miles south of Georgiana.

The report says the vehicle left the road, struck a guardrail, traveled back across the roadway and struck a tree..

The driver of the car, Donnie H. Dancy, 52, of LaGrange, was transported by air to Southeast Medical Center in Dothan, Ala.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

