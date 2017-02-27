Troup County Sheriff’s Office recalls slain officer

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office took time this weekend to recall a slain officer.
It was 100 years ago the department suffered its first in the line of duty death.
According to an article on the department’s Facebook page, it was February 25, 1917, that Troup County Sheriff William B. Shirey received a tip of a large moonshine still in operation in the southern part of the county.
The next day, Shirey and his deputies went to the location and discovered the still was fully functional but appeared no one was around the location. Shirey and his deputies began to dismantle the still when unknown persons started shooting at them. Shirey was struck by the gunfire and died shortly later.
Deputy Sheriff S. A. Smith was sworn in as acting Sheriff by the county authorities and almost a dozen suspects were apprehended the following day and at least two of the suspects were later convicted of the assassination of Shirey.
One suspect was sentenced to life in prison and the other suspect was sentenced to death.
Shirey was laid to rest days later in a cemetery behind East Vernon Baptist Church and his grave is still visible today.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments