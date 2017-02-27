Crime

February 27, 2017 4:49 PM

Police say man used fraudulent credit card at Best Buy in Tiger Town

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

Police in Opelika, Ala., are seeking a man they say have used a fraudulent credit card on Feb. 3.

According to a police report, the man entered Best Buy in the Tiger Town shopping center and purchased a large amount of merchandise.

The same suspect then entered the ABC store on Frederick Road and purchased a large amount of alcohol using the same card.

He is described as a black man who is approximately 30-40 years old. He is about 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 225 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants. He does not have much hair and was seen wearing glasses.

He was seen driving a Chevrolet Tahoe.

If you have information, call 334-705-5220.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

