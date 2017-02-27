Police say man used fraudulent credit card at Best Buy in Tiger Town

Police in Opelika, Ala., are seeking a man they say have used a fraudulent credit card on Feb. 3.
According to a police report, the man entered Best Buy in the Tiger Town shopping center and purchased a large amount of merchandise.
The same suspect then entered the ABC store on Frederick Road and purchased a large amount of alcohol using the same card.
He is described as a black man who is approximately 30-40 years old. He is about 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 225 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants. He does not have much hair and was seen wearing glasses.
He was seen driving a Chevrolet Tahoe.
If you have information, call 334-705-5220.
