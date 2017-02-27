Woman facing traffic violation after 8 injured in Macon Road collision

Eight people were injured Sunday evening in a two-vehicle wreck on Macon Road near Saddle Ridge Drive, according to a report from the Columbus Police Department.
Courtney Ashley, the 27-year-old Ashton, Ala. driver cited for a stop sign violation in the 7:30 p.m. incident, remains in unsatisfactory condition at Columbus Midtown Medical Center. Six of the seven people who were injured went to the hospital for treatment, but they have since been released.
The eighth individual had visible, non-life-threatening injuries on the scene, but authorities said he didn’t seek medical treatment.
Columbus police said Ashley was traveling along Chatham Woods Drive in her 2016 Kia Motors Rio. She was turning left onto Macon Road when she pulled out in front of a 2006 Lexus ES 300 that a 19-year-old man was driving, according to the report.
The second driver told authorities he tried to swerve to avoid the collision, but the Lexus struck the driver’s side of Ashley’s vehicle.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
