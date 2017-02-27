Police: 2 women rob Ulta Cosmetics

Police in Opelika, Ala. say two women robbed the Ulta Cosmetics store on Enterprise Drive.
According to a police report, they entered the store around 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 24. and stole a large amount of merchandise.
One suspect is described as being a black woman around 20-29 years of age. She is about 5-foot-7. She was wearing a a blue denim jacket, a white t-shirt and black jeans.
The second woman was described as being a black woman around 30-39 years of age. She is about 5-foot-5. She was wearing a ball cap, a black t-shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information should call Opelika police at 334-705-5220 or 334-745-8665.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581
