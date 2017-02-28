Man robbed at Columbus Circle K on South Lumpkin Road

Columbus police are searching for any possible suspects tied to the armed robbery that occurred early Tuesday at the Circle K gas station at 1715 South Lumpkin Road.
Authorities said they were called to the scene after a man was robbed at the business around 4 a.m. Tuesday by one or more people carrying a knife. In the police report, there was no mention of anyone being harmed.
No arrests have been made in connection with the incident that authorities referred to as a street robbery.
