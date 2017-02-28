Crime

February 28, 2017 12:41 PM

Man robbed at Columbus Circle K on South Lumpkin Road

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

Columbus police are searching for any possible suspects tied to the armed robbery that occurred early Tuesday at the Circle K gas station at 1715 South Lumpkin Road.

Authorities said they were called to the scene after a man was robbed at the business around 4 a.m. Tuesday by one or more people carrying a knife. In the police report, there was no mention of anyone being harmed.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident that authorities referred to as a street robbery.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Editor's Choice Videos