Phenix City police seek dark sedan after robbery in Walmart parking lot

The Phenix City Police Department is looking for a small, dark sedan after a robbery in the parking lot of Walmart Tuesday morning, officials said on the department’s Facebook page.
Using surveillance camera in the parking lot, police are looking for the car that left the area about 4:48 a.m. at 3700 U.S. Highway 431 North. The car may have a white and red drive-off tag and rear-end damage from an accident.
Anyone with information on the vehicle seen at left in the photo should call 334-448-2840 or 334-448-2837. Callers with information may remain anonymous.
Comments