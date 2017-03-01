Man reports being attacked, robbed after cashing lottery ticket

A 44-year-old man told police in LaGrange, Ga. he was knocked to the ground and robbed.
According to a police report, officers responded to a robbery call on Whitesville Road at 7:28 p.m. Tuesday.
The victim told police he had just cashed a lottery ticket at the AK Food Mart and was walking toward Bell Street when he was knocked down by an unknown man and his money taken.
No description of the thief was given.
Anyone with information should contact LaGrange police.
