Crime

March 1, 2017 10:20 AM

Man reports being attacked, robbed after cashing lottery ticket

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

A 44-year-old man told police in LaGrange, Ga. he was knocked to the ground and robbed.

According to a police report, officers responded to a robbery call on Whitesville Road at 7:28 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim told police he had just cashed a lottery ticket at the AK Food Mart and was walking toward Bell Street when he was knocked down by an unknown man and his money taken.

No description of the thief was given.

Anyone with information should contact LaGrange police.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Looking Back: Mother remembers son fatally shot in 2013

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos