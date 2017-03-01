Two gunmen rob Opelika Grub Mart

Authorities are searching for two unidentified gunmen who robbed the Grub Mart at 1900 Marvyn Parkway late Tuesday, according to a news release from the Opelika Police Department.
The cashier told police that two black men carrying firearms approached her in the store around 10:40 p.m. and demanded money from the register and merchandise. The men on the foot with the cash and items. No one was harmed, authorities confirmed.
Officials said both suspects are about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weigh approximately 140 pounds. One was dressed in a white hoodie shirt and blue jeans, while the other was wearing a black hoodie shirt and blue jeans, according to the release.
Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at 334-705-5220. Those interested in reporting about the crime may also call the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Callers are allowed to remain anonymous.
