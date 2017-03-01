Two gunmen rob Opelika Grub Mart

2:17 Attorney: Woman charged in crash that killed 2 children wants to be able to attend funeral Pause

1:41 Coroner gives details in one-vehicle accident that killed two children

0:38 Road project could slow traffic at busy intersection for up to a year

2:10 Columbus Technical College cuts the ribbon on its "sexy" new welding lab

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

1:14 Company announces major development in downtown

2:16 Auburn quarterbacks run through individual drills at first spring practice

2:19 Why did this school give students free Nike Air Jordans?

2:34 Stacey Jackson defends 16-year old murder suspect in Bobby Seawright Jr. shooting