Police: Couple steals items from widow’s home that belonged to late husband

A man and wife allegedly stole items from a widow’s Ascot Way home that belonged to her late husband and tried to sell them online, according to testimony Monday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
John Michael Davis, 46, and Ricki Davis, 36, were identified as the individuals involved in the December burglary that occurred while the victim was out of town. The items taken included property that once belonged to the woman’s late husband, such as his walking cane.
During Monday’s hearing, Columbus Police Detective Michael O’Keefe said Davis was “doing some work on her home” at the time of the burglary, which occurred between Dec. 23 and Dec. 24. Authorities suspected that he may have been involved, but they didn’t have enough evidence to charge him with burglary at the time.
O’Keefe said the victim hired a private investigator from Atlanta to assist police in the investigation.
Officials later discovered that the stolen items were being advertised on a shopping website and identified the sellers as Ricki and John Davis. Warrants were issued for their arrest. At the time, they were already facing charges related to multiple financial crimes involving the same victim.
John Davis was still being held on the previous charges when officials arrested him 3 p.m. Feb. 17 on the burglary charge. Authorities said Ricki Davis had been released from the jail through the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office pretrial release program when police apprehended her on the same charge 15 minutes later.
O’Keefe said John Davis denied any involvement in the incident. His wife admitted that she and her husband attempted to sell the stolen items online, according to police.
“She said (the victim) had given her permission to do so and that Mr. Davis had acquired the items,” O’Keefe testified. “She said she was giving the proceeds from the sell back to (the victim.)”
The victim denied the Ricki Davis’ account of the incident.
Attorney Jennifer Curry, who represents John Davis, asked the judge to dismiss the burglary charge against her client.
“There is no evidence that he unlawfully and without permission entered (the victim’s) home,” Curry said Monday morning.
Hunter ruled that there was probably cause in the case and bound it over to Superior Court. He awarded her client a $30,000 bond.
Ricki Davis faced the burglary charge in a separate preliminary hearing. Her case was also bound over to Superior Court, a jail official confirmed Tuesday afternoon.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
