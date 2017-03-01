Man arrested after firing three shots into table

A Columbus man was taken into custody Wednesday after shots were fired outside his home on 44th Street, police said.
John Rowe, 28, was charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits about 11 a.m. and taken to the Muscogee County Jail. He was later released on bond.
After responding to the call, police officer Nathan Tooley said an investigation revealed that Rowe stepped from his home at 1636 44th St. with a gun in his hand and fired three shots outside the house. The suspect first stated that he fired no shots but later admitted to firing into a table in the rear of the house.
No injuries were reported from the shooting.
