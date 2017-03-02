Two gunmen rob LaGrange woman in her apartment

Two gunmen robbed a LaGrange woman late Wednesday in her Turner Street apartment, according to a news release from the LaGrange police department.
She was able to escape the 11:43 p.m. incident without injuries, officials confirmed.
Authorities said they were called to an apartment in the 100 block of Turner Street around 11:43 p.m. Wednesday to investigate an armed robbery.
The victim told police on the scene that two black men entered her residence carrying handguns and demanding money. They stole cash and fled the scene.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
